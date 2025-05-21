Boyertown Inmate Had Sexually Explicit Video Chats With Child, 11, On Cellmate's Tablet: DA

Tyler P. Osborne, 30, a known sex offender who lives in Boyertown, was hit with a list of felony charges including Sexual Abuse of Children and Unlawful Contact with a Minor, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday, May 21

The investigation began in April 2025, when administrators at the Berks County Jail told detectives they had discovered disturbing footage involving Osborne. Jail officials said Osborne used his cellmate’s electronic tablet on two occasions to contact a young female, the DA said.

The cellmate became suspicious after learning Osborne was communicating with a child and reported the activity. Jail administrators reviewed the call logs and located two video calls between Osborne and the victim, authorities said.

Detectives viewed the recordings and confirmed that “the defendant asked the child to expose herself and to perform a variety of sexual acts,” according to the DA's statement

Investigators later identified the victim as an 11-year-old girl.

According to the PA Sex Offender Registry, Osborne was charged with indecent assault and corruption of minors in 2016 and 2017.

On Friday, May 16, Osborne was officially charged with:

Sexual Abuse of Children – Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts

Sexual Abuse of Children – Possession of Child Pornography

Unlawful Contact with a Minor

Corruption of Minors

Criminal Use of a Communications Facility

A judge issued a warrant, and Osborne was arraigned on Monday, May 19, 2025, by Magisterial District Judge Brian K. Strand, who set bail at $175,000. Osborne remains in custody at the Berks County Jail.

