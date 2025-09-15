The Brunswick Police Department in Medina County issued the Amber Alert late Sunday night for Ty’Juan Baymon, who had last been seen at his home wearing no shirt, unknown bottoms, and a gold chain necklace, according to officials.

Investigators said his mother, 32-year-old Tiarika Baymon, was wanted on charges in Ohio after authorities obtained a warrant detailing allegations of abuse, torture, and traumatic injuries. A video of the injuries was reportedly uploaded to Instagram by Baymon, according to Ross Police.

Tracking information from the FBI and Brunswick police placed Baymon’s 2014 silver Ford Escape with Ohio plate KIG1234 in Ross Township. Officers located the vehicle backed against the woods on William Street, off Union Avenue Extension.

Ross police said Baymon was asleep in the driver’s seat with a gun on her lap. Ty’Juan was discovered in distress, lying on folded-down seats that led into the trunk. He was taken directly to Children’s Hospital with multiple traumatic injuries and possible broken bones, police said.

Baymon was arrested at the scene and is awaiting transport to Allegheny County Jail. She faces charges in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. Local charges include felony endangering the welfare of a child, firearms not to be carried without a license, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest, authorities said.

