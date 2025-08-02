Philip Shearer, 49, of Harrisburg — previously of Boiling Springs, Enola, Mechanicsburg, and Chambersburg according to public records — admitted to possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle along with more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, several high-capacity magazines, night vision goggles, and a ghillie suit, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

A History Of Convictions

Shearer’s record spans more than two decades. Court records show 14 prior criminal convictions, including five for driving under the influence, a domestic violence conviction, and a 2013 guilty plea to indecent assault.

In 2023, he was charged in Cumberland County for making false statements on a firearms purchase form after he twice tried and failed to buy a gun legally. Instead, prosecutors said, Shearer turned to making his own weapons.

Federal Sentence Handed Down

On July 14, 2025, U.S. District Judge Karoline Mehalchick sentenced Shearer to 115 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

“The sentencing of Philip Shearer emphasizes the serious dangers posed by felons who unlawfully possess and manufacture firearms,” said Edward V. Owens, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Philadelphia.

ATF Philadelphia Special Agent in Charge Eric DeGree added, “With 14 criminal convictions … the law duly prohibits him from owning the unregistered short-barrel rifle he manufactured for himself after he was prevented from buying a firearm.”

Case Background

The investigation was led by Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Dukes.

The case falls under Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative focused on dismantling violent criminal networks and keeping firearms out of the hands of prohibited individuals.

Shearer remains in custody at Cumberland County Prison.

