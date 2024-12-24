Nathaniel Sean Deleon, 20, of Tulare, California, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18, 2024, to charges of child pornography distribution and making a false bomb threat, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The charges stem from a retaliation campaign against a 16-year-old minor he met on the Roblox gaming platform in 2023.

Prosecutors said Deleon initiated 23 swatting incidents between June and November 2023, falsely reporting violent crimes at locations connected to the victim.

On Nov. 30, 2023, Deleon posed as the teen and told a suicide prevention hotline that bombs were planted at Big Spring High School in Cumberland County and that he was armed with a shotgun outside the building. The threat led to the evacuation of 650 students and staff, though no explosives or weapons were found.

Deleon also distributed explicit videos of the minor victim on two occasions in November 2023, investigators said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police. Deleon faces up to 25 years in prison, supervised re

