Middle Eastern Student Hospitalized After Biglerville Homecoming Assault: PA State Police

The incident happened outside of school property on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, around 8:55 p.m., troopers said.

A 16-year-old white male allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy of Middle Eastern descent while ethnic slurs were being shouted, according to PSP Gettysburg.

The victim was taken to Gettysburg Hospital and treated for multiple minor injuries, police detailed in the release.

Trooper Eduardo Beleno is investigating the case.

Authorities noted that no further information will be released at this time due to both parties being juveniles.

