Middle Eastern Student Hospitalized After Biglerville Homecoming Assault: PA State Police

An ethnic intimidation assault involving two juveniles is under investigation after the Upper Adams School District Homecoming dance in Biglerville, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 8.

The Upper Adams School District in Biglerville.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The incident happened outside of school property on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, around 8:55 p.m., troopers said.

A 16-year-old white male allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy of Middle Eastern descent while ethnic slurs were being shouted, according to PSP Gettysburg.

The victim was taken to Gettysburg Hospital and treated for multiple minor injuries, police detailed in the release.

Trooper Eduardo Beleno is investigating the case.

Authorities noted that no further information will be released at this time due to both parties being juveniles.

