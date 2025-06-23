The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Heidlersburg Road near Guernsey Road, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved.

Cory Higgs, 34, of Biglerville, was identified as the victim, Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow announced. He died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash closed Heidlersburg Road (Route 234) between Old Carlisle and Guernsey roads for several hours while Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

No additional injuries were reported.

