Cory Higgs, 34, Of Biglerville, Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a violent single-vehicle crash in Butler Township, Adams County early Monday morning, June 23, emergency dispatchers confirmed.

A motorcycle helmet in the street

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jeremy Bishop @jeremybishop
Jillian Pikora
The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Heidlersburg Road near Guernsey Road, authorities said. No other vehicles were involved.

Cory Higgs, 34, of Biglerville, was identified as the victim, Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow announced. He died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash closed Heidlersburg Road (Route 234) between Old Carlisle and Guernsey roads for several hours while Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

No additional injuries were reported.

