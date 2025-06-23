Fair 86°

Sedan Slams Parked Car, Flees Cops In Bethlehem: PA State Police

A dark sedan slammed into a parked car before fleeing from state police in Bethlehem, authorities said in a release issued on Monday, June 23.

The fleeing sedan after a crash in Bethlehem.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Station said they spotted the vehicle striking a parked car near Adams Street and East 4th Street around 1:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 21.

When troopers tried to stop the driver, the sedan sped off. A short pursuit followed, but the troopers lost sight of the fleeing vehicle, officials said.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help in identifying the driver or the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861-2026 and reference Incident Number PA 2025-762518.

