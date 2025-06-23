Sedan Slams Parked Car, Flees Cops In Bethlehem: PA State Police

Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Station said they spotted the vehicle striking a parked car near Adams Street and East 4th Street around 1:58 a.m. on Saturday, June 21.

When troopers tried to stop the driver, the sedan sped off. A short pursuit followed, but the troopers lost sight of the fleeing vehicle, officials said.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help in identifying the driver or the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Bethlehem at (610) 861-2026 and reference Incident Number PA 2025-762518.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethlehem and receive free news updates.