Ronald Haberstumpf, 78, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday, Aug. 26, following a one-day trial, according to District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Bethlehem Police Chief Michelle Kott.

Haberstumpf was convicted of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Unlawful Contact with a Minor – Sexual Offenses, Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, and Endangering the Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 50.5 to 101 years in prison and will be required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, before Judge James T. Anthony.

The assaults happened between 2013 and 2017 at a home in Bethlehem. During that time, the victim was between the ages of 4 and 8 and was known to Haberstumpf, authorities said. Prosecutors said the child was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

The case was investigated by Bethlehem Police Department Detective Pete Labiak and prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Sara A. Moyer and Assistant District Attorney Lara Ormiston.

