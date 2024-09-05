Fair 71°

Robert Swain, 29, Of Coolbaugh Township, Killed In Crash

A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Monroe County was killed in a collision with a tractor-trailer in Northampton County, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Robert Swain
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

Robert Swain, of Coolbaugh Township, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Sept. 4, shortly after 7 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio. The cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries, Buglio said.

Swain was the motorcycle operator that collided with a tractor-trailer at about 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 on Route 22 westbound in Bethlehem, Buglio said.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Pennsylvania State Police, Bethlehem Station is investigating.

Daily Voice invites the family to make a statement by emailing jon.craig@dailyvoice.com.

