Robert Harry Thompson of Lower Saucon Township was arrested following a raid by the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and Northampton County Drug Task Force at his residence on the 3800 block of Route 378 on Friday, Oct. 3, authorities said.

The investigation began in August 2024, after information was provided by the Bethlehem City Police Department, according to the release. Inside Thompson’s home, officers seized methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, GHB, ecstasy pills, LSD, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Thompson is charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, six counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, officials said.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Alan Mege. He was sent to Northampton County Prison on $500,000 cash bail, court documents show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethlehem and receive free news updates.