Photos: 5, Including 2 Students, Injured In Bethlehem School Bus Crash, Police Say

The crash happened at around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Freemansburg Avenue and Washington Street, according to the Bethlehem Township Police Department.

Police said a passenger vehicle was stopped in the westbound lane of Freemansburg Avenue, waiting to make a left turn onto Washington Street, when it was struck from behind by a westbound Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus.

Two students on the bus, along with a bus aide, the bus driver, and the driver of the car, were all taken to St. Luke’s Hospital – Anderson Campus with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Both the bus and car sustained moderate disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene, police added.

Emergency crews from the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company, Nancy Run Fire Company, and Bethlehem Township EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

