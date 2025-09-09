Matthew Laiss, 31, of Bethlehem, was indicted for voting twice in the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors said Laiss moved from Ottsville, Bucks County, to Frostproof, Florida, in August 2020, registering to vote in Florida. Despite that, investigators allege he returned a Pennsylvania mail-in ballot sent to his parents’ Ottsville home on Oct. 31, 2020, before voting in person at a Florida polling place on Nov. 3, 2020.

In a separate case, Miya Pack, 39, of Philadelphia, was charged for allegedly voting in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania during the 2024 presidential election. According to the indictment, Pack had been registered in Bergen County since 2004 and registered in Philadelphia since 2016. She allegedly cast a ballot at an early voting site in Teaneck on Oct. 26, 2024, before voting again in Philadelphia on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024.

Both Laiss and Pack were indicted on one count of voting more than once in a federal election and one count of voter fraud. If convicted, each faces up to five years in prison, supervised release, and fines ranging from $10,000 to $250,000.

The FBI led both investigations, with assistance from the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Bergen County Superintendent of Elections, and the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s Office. Prosecutors emphasized that the charges are accusations and both defendants remain presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

