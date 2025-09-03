Northampton Motorcyclist Killed In Crash: Lehigh County Coroner

The crash happened near South Cedar Crest Boulevard and Fish Hatchery Road at approximately 11:05 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

The man was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in the release.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

The Salisbury Township Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lehigh County Crash Team are investigating.

The victim has been positively identified, and next of kin have been notified, but officials are withholding his name to allow the family privacy at this time.

