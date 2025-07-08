Nicholos F. Cain, 34, of Bechtelsville, was riding in the 200 block of Swamp Creek Road in Douglass Township when the collision happened just before midnight on Friday, June 20, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Cain was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, where he fought for over two weeks before succumbing to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m. on Monday, July 7. His death was ruled accidental, caused by multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said.

According to Penn College records, Cain earned an associate degree in Building Construction Technology and was named to the dean’s list in fall 2018. A native of Morgantown, West Virginia, he later settled in Bechtelsville.

His Facebook profile suggests he was a proud father and a self-motivated individual. “No one shall push me as much as I push myself,” he wrote.

The Douglass Township Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

His family is invited to share additional information with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

