Mysterious Explosion Inside Easton Apartment Kills Man: Police

A bizarre explosion inside an Easton apartment left a 26-year-old man fatally injured, authorities announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Easton Police Department
 Photo Credit: Easton Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Easton police were called to the 700 block of West Milton Street around 9:39 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, for reports of a severely injured man lying outside a residence, according to a release.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from catastrophic injuries on the sidewalk in front of his home. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Investigators determined an explosion inside the man’s apartment caused his fatal wounds. However, officials have not revealed what caused the blast or why the man ended up outside.

Authorities assured the public there is no ongoing threat, and they are not seeking any suspects in connection with the incident.

The Easton Police Department, Northampton County Coroner's Office, and Easton Fire Department are investigating.

