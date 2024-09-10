Lisa Marie Dimitri, of Pottsville, was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest at 10:20 a.m., according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

The cause of death was blunt force injuries to the torso and the manner was accidental, the coroner explained.

Dimitri had driven her car into multiple parked vehicles in the 2000 block of W. Market Street, in Pottsville around 6:15 a.m., Buglio detailed.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Pottsville City Police Department is also investigating this fatal crash.

There was an outpouring of support for Lisa's family on social media.

Funeral details and additional information about Lisa's life were unavailable at the time of publishing. Her family is invited to share those details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

