Mom, Lisa Marie Dimitri, 37 Of Pottsville, Dies In Car Crash

A 37-year-old mother of four was killed in a crash after striking several parked cars on Monday, Sept. 9 in Schuylkill County, authorities announced the following morning.

Lisa Marie Dimitri 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lisa Marie Dimitri @mammabear1016
by Jon Craig & Jillian Pikora

Lisa Marie Dimitri, of Pottsville, was pronounced dead in the Emergency Department at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest at 10:20 a.m., according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

The cause of death was blunt force injuries to the torso and the manner was accidental, the coroner explained.

Dimitri had driven her car into multiple parked vehicles in the 2000 block of W. Market Street, in Pottsville around 6:15 a.m., Buglio detailed.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Pottsville City Police Department is also investigating this fatal crash.

There was an outpouring of support for Lisa's family on social media.

Funeral details and additional information about Lisa's life were unavailable at the time of publishing. Her family is invited to share those details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com. 

