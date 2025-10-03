Jani “Jaay Balla” Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg, was struck in the head by gunfire on the 1200 block of Butztown Road on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, according to investigators. She died four days later at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.

On social media, friends remembered Bostic as a former East Stroudsburg High School South student and basketball player.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots before seeing a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt run from Bostic’s car. That man, identified as 21-year-old Marquis Michael Watkins of Bethlehem, was taken into custody after being identified on scene, the DA’s office said.

Detectives searched a nearby townhome tied to Watkins and found a Glock handgun with an extended magazine hidden in a toilet tank. Spent shell casings in Bostic’s vehicle matched the weapon, and a residue test on Watkins’ hands indicated the presence of gunshot particles, authorities said.

The investigation revealed Watkins had arranged a marijuana deal with Bostic and another man, Peter Byrne, prosecutors said. After taking marijuana from the vehicle, Watkins shot Bostic in the driver’s seat. Byrne then fired shots back toward Watkins, investigators said.

Watkins was convicted on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, following a four-day jury trial before Judge Anthony S. Beltrami. He was found guilty of second-degree murder, robbery, and firearms offenses. His conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

