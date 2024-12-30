Maria Luisa Jimenez was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. at St. Luke's University Hospital, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Jimenez suffered a fatal closed head injury after falling backward and striking her head on the ice while skating, officials said. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

The incident occurred while Jimenez was visiting Bethlehem from Costa Rica. Further details about the accident have not been released.

