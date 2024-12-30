Fair 52°

Maria Luisa Jimenez Dies After Ice Skating Fall In PA

A 63-year-old Costa Rican woman died following a tragic ice-skating accident in Bethlehem, authorities announced on Monday, Dec. 30.

Skaters glide around the rink.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Ice skates on a rink.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/995645
Jillian Pikora
Maria Luisa Jimenez was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m. at St. Luke's University Hospital, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Jimenez suffered a fatal closed head injury after falling backward and striking her head on the ice while skating, officials said. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

The incident occurred while Jimenez was visiting Bethlehem from Costa Rica. Further details about the accident have not been released.

