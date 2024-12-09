Fog/Mist 44°

Man, Woman Killed In Fatal Crash, Discovery At Abandoned Home: PA State Police

A crash that sent a car careening over 100 feet down an embankment in West Bethlehem Township has claimed two lives, Pennsylvania State Police Troop B announced on Monday, Dec. 9.

Jillian Pikora
The incident happened on Clarksville Road around 9:22 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, when a vehicle veered off the roadway, overturned, and landed on its roof, troopers said.

A female occupant was ejected from the vehicle and died from her injuries at the scene, police said.

Items recovered from the vehicle led troopers to believe another person might have been involved. A search of the surrounding area led to the discovery of a deceased male inside an abandoned home northwest of the crash site, police said.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office is assisting the Pennsylvania State Police as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

