Man Stabbed Inside Bethlehem Home By Teen On Christmas Night: Police

Officers responded to a reported assault in the 1900 block of Gatewood Lane on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 11:05 p.m., according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

Inside the home, police found an adult male with stab wounds to his body. The victim, along with witnesses at the scene, identified the suspect as a juvenile who had fled in a vehicle, authorities said.

Police quickly located the vehicle and arrested the juvenile.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the incident does not appear to be random, as the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Further details will not be released due to the involvement of a juvenile, police noted.

