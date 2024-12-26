Fair 24°

Man Stabbed Inside Bethlehem Home By Teen On Christmas Night: Police

A man was stabbed inside a Bethlehem home late on Christmas night, leading to the arrest of a juvenile suspect, police said.

A Bethlehem Police Department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethlehem Police Department, Bethlehem, PA @BethlehemPolice
 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethlehem Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Officers responded to a reported assault in the 1900 block of Gatewood Lane on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 11:05 p.m., according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

Inside the home, police found an adult male with stab wounds to his body. The victim, along with witnesses at the scene, identified the suspect as a juvenile who had fled in a vehicle, authorities said.

Police quickly located the vehicle and arrested the juvenile.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the incident does not appear to be random, as the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Further details will not be released due to the involvement of a juvenile, police noted.

