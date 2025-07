William A. Kuhar was pronounced dead at 11:41 a.m. on Sunday, July 6 at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, officials said. He died of natural causes.

Despite efforts, authorities have not been able to locate any relatives or next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr. Kuhar or his family is urged to contact the coroner’s office at 610-782-3426 or email danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org.

