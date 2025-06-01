Louis Perpignan, 33, of Bethlehem, was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison on Tuesday, May 27, after pleading guilty to wire fraud, authorities said. He’ll also serve three years of supervised release and must repay more than $2.6 million in restitution, according to U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa.

Perpignan admitted to running an elaborate operation he called the “Members Only Refund Service” from May 2016 to May 2021. Prosecutors say he charged clients up to 25% of an item’s cost to fraudulently obtain refunds from major retailers—without ever returning the products.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Perpignan posed as customers and used deception to convince retailers that items — ranging from televisions to handbags — were either never delivered or had already been returned. Retailers refunded the buyers, who then kept the items and paid Perpignan a cut of the cash.

Investigators say Perpignan defrauded at least 31 national retailers, using his share of the stolen funds to live lavishly — including the purchase of at least eight luxury vehicles, among them a $176,000 Lamborghini Huracan.

The scheme was uncovered by the Darknet Marketplace and Digital Currency Task Force, with help from IRS-Criminal Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

