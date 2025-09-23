Leroy Mendez, 37, was charged after investigators tied him to a July 19 crash on the unit block of East 4th Street, according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

The 24-year-old victim had been standing next to a legally parked vehicle around 1:32 a.m. when Mendez’s red 2016 Mazda CX-3 struck her, authorities said. She suffered severe injuries including a traumatic brain injury, multiple broken bones, and a partial foot amputation. She remains in a coma in intensive care, police detailed in the release.

The crash also damaged two other parked vehicles — one of which was occupied at the time. Surveillance video, physical evidence, and witness accounts placed Mendez as the driver, police said. Officers later found the damaged Mazda in a garage at his home, with missing parts that matched debris from the crash scene. Biological evidence on the car was also consistent with the victim’s injuries, authorities stated.

Mendez admitted he had been out drinking for his birthday before getting behind the wheel. He failed field sobriety tests, registered a blood alcohol concentration of 0.126%, and later confessed to being involved in the accident. He also allegedly filed a false insurance claim, according to police.

Mendez has been charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, felony accidents involving death or personal injury, felony insurance fraud, misdemeanor DUI (two counts), misdemeanor reckless endangerment, misdemeanor accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, summary accidents involving an unattended vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to stop at stop signs.

The Bethlehem Police Department noted that all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bethlehem and receive free news updates.