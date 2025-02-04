Fair 34°

Krystin Nicolosi Arrested On Warrant In Forks Township

A Northampton County woman wanted for assaulting a police officer was arrested at her home, authorities announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Photo Credit: Forks Township PD
 Photo Credit: Forks Township Police Department via Facebook
Jillian Pikora
Krystin Nicolosi, 34, was taken into custody without incident at a residence on the 1900 block of Bushkill Drive in Forks Township, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the location at 10:56 a.m. after confirming an active warrant for Nicolosi’s arrest with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

She was transported to Northampton County Prison. Further details about the alleged assault were not immediately available.

