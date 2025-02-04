Krystin Nicolosi, 34, was taken into custody without incident at a residence on the 1900 block of Bushkill Drive in Forks Township, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the location at 10:56 a.m. after confirming an active warrant for Nicolosi’s arrest with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

She was transported to Northampton County Prison. Further details about the alleged assault were not immediately available.

