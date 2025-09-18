Kevin J. Koch of Towamensing Township (Carbon County) was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 6:39 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said.

An autopsy completed Thursday determined that Koch died from blast and thermal injuries, and his manner of death was ruled an accident, according to the release.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of Pohopoco Drive in Towamensing Township at around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, investigators said. Koch sustained fatal injuries during the explosion involving a pyrotechnic device.

The Pennsylvania State Police at the Lehighton Barracks are assisting the Coroner’s Office with the investigation.

Details about Koch's life were not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share information with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

