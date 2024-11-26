Jerome J. Ozovek suffered a medical event, leading to the crash on the northbound off-ramp to Main Street at the Tatamy Exit in Palmer Township on Monday, Nov. 25, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek.

Ozovek was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner ruled the cause of death as natural due to a medical event.

No further information has been released.

