Javian Crespo-Rockmore Killed In Route 22 Crash

A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Bethlehem died after a crash on Route 22 in Easton, authorities announced on Monday, July 7.

Jillian Pikora
Javian M. Crespo-Rockmore was the sole occupant and driver of a motorcycle involved in a wreck on Route 22 West in the City of Easton on Saturday, July 5, the Northampton County Coroner’s Office said.

Crespo-Rockmore was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus where he died from his injuries, according to County Coroner Zachary Lysek.

The cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled accidental, Lysek said.

No additional information has been released.

