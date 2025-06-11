Homeland Security Operation Prompts Police, EMS Response In Bethlehem

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security were conducting a federal immigration and criminal investigation in the 500 block of E. 3rd Street just before 7 a.m., according to the Bethlehem Police Department.

During the operation, someone at the scene suffered a medical emergency. Bethlehem EMS and officers responded to assist with the health crisis.

Bethlehem police emphasized they did not take part in any arrest or detention at the scene, nor did they provide any law enforcement support beyond the medical response.

The department said it is unaware of any arrest warrants connected to the operation and has no additional information. Further inquiries should be directed to DHS or relevant federal agencies.

