‘He Kissed the Twins, Then He Was Gone’: Bethlehem Dad Killed in Freak Car Jack Accident

Matthew D. Semsey, 33, was kissing his one-year-olds inside their home before heading outside to work on his car. Minutes later, a jack failed, causing the vehicle to collapse on top of him, killing him instantly on Saturday, June 21, officials say.

Now, his wife, Kiara, is left to raise their twins alone.

“One minute he was inside kissing our babies,” she wrote in a heartbreaking GoFundMe campaign. “The next, he was gone.”

The family had just celebrated the twins’ first birthday. “Never in a million years did I think it would be the first and last,” Kiara said.

Matt worked tirelessly, she said, so she could stay home to raise their children. “He never asked for anything in return. His joy came from watching our twins grow and knowing we were safe.”

Kiara, now facing funeral expenses, rent, and basic costs, is hoping to relocate closer to family for support. More than $20,000 had been raised on the GoFundMe page as of Tuesday, June 25.

“Matt was gentle, loving, and our safe place,” Kiara said. “He deserved more time. We all did.”

Click here to view the Semsey family's campaign.

