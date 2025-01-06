Overcast 24°

First-Ever $1,000 A Day For Life Cash4Life Prize Won In Northampton County: PA Lottery

A Cash4Life ticket sold in Northampton County has secured Pennsylvania’s first-ever $1,000-a-day-for-life prize, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday, Jan. 6.

The Giant in Wind Gap where the winning ticket was sold. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
The winning ticket from the Friday, Jan. 3 drawing matched all five white balls, 12-25-28-47-55, and the green Cash Ball 1. The prize is an annuity valued at \$365,000 a year for life or a lump-sum cash option of \$7 million, less applicable tax withholdings.

The lucky ticket was sold at GIANT Food Stores, 837 Male Road, Wind Gap. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. Lottery officials urge anyone who purchased a ticket at the GIANT Food Stores location to check their numbers immediately and, if they hold the winning ticket, sign the back of it before filing a claim. More details on how to claim prizes can be found at palottery.com.

More than 4,800 other Cash4Life tickets sold in Pennsylvania also won prizes in the Jan. 3 drawing, ranging from $2 to $2,500. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Cash4Life is a multi-state game that offers players a chance to win $1,000 a day for life or $1,000 a week for life as a second-tier prize, in addition to seven other prize levels. 

Tickets for Cash4Life cost $2 and can be purchased until 9 p.m. daily. Drawings are held every night. Players select five numbers from 1-60 and one green Cash Ball number from 1-4. Approximate odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 21.8 million.

For more information on Cash4Life, including rules, chances of winning, and to check winning numbers, visit palottery.com.

