‘Los Ten’ Ditched Passenger Begging For Help In Fatal Bethlehem Crash: DA

Jose Vladmir Jerez, 24, known by witnesses only as “Los Ten,” is now charged in the death of Ezequiel Hernandez-Cartagena, a 20-year-old from Allentown, who died after the wreck on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Jerez, also of Allentown, is facing the following charges:

Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.

Felony Homicide by Vehicle.

Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property.

Summary offenses including Reckless Driving, Unsafe Speed, Driving Outside Marked Lanes, and Failure to Report an Injury Crash.

He was already in Lehigh County Jail on unrelated matters when Bethlehem police and the District Attorney’s Office served the charges. Bail was set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 22 at 2 p.m. in Courtroom 1C.

Passenger Died Alone After Driver Fled

Bethlehem police were dispatched at 6:53 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2024, to the 700 block of Central Boulevard for a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries. Officers arrived to find a silver Honda Accord mangled against a utility pole, pushed up a wooded embankment on the west side of the road.

The car was severely damaged, with blood inside, but no driver or passengers in sight.

The Honda was registered to a Bethlehem woman who had not been involved in the crash. It was later determined the vehicle had been stolen, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A short time later, police learned a crash victim had arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. He was identified as Ezequiel Hernandez-Cartagena, 20. He was pronounced dead at 8:05 p.m. The Lehigh County Coroner ruled his death an accident caused by blunt force trauma from a motor vehicle crash.

Manhunt For ‘Los Ten’ Ends With Jailhouse Arrest

Detectives tracked Jerez down through interviews with witnesses who had been with him and the victim earlier that day at a park in Allentown. Witnesses told police they had never known Jerez’s full name—only his nickname: “Los Ten.”

The group had left the park in three separate vehicles. Hernandez-Cartagena was in the front passenger seat of the Honda driven by Jerez. As they traveled north on Central Boulevard, following the other two cars, Jerez allegedly swerved to pass them and lost control.

The Honda slid sideways on the passenger side and struck the utility pole.

As the wrecked vehicle came to a stop, witnesses said they saw Jerez jump out and flee into the nearby woods while Hernandez-Cartagena, severely injured, yelled for help and repeatedly honked the horn. The witnesses transported him to the hospital themselves.

Bethlehem and Allentown police officers searched the surrounding woods at the time but were unable to locate the driver.

It wasn’t until months later that investigators were able to confirm Jerez’s identity and learn he was already behind bars.

This case is being prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney V. Paul Bernardino III and was investigated by Bethlehem Police Officer Andrew DeFrank.

Who Was Ezequiel Hernandez-Cartagena?

Hernandez-Cartagena was a 20-year-old resident of Allentown. Further details about his life weren’t immediately available. His family is invited to share his story with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Police are still seeking additional information from the public. Witnesses or anyone with knowledge about the crash are urged to contact Bethlehem police at 610-865-7000 or email BethlehemPolice@bethlehem-pa.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at 610-691-6660.

