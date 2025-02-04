Devon J. Legrand, of Allentown, fled a traffic stop in a 2010 Subaru Legacy in Bethlehem on Monday, Feb. 3 at 11:56 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Troop M.

Troopers attempted to stop the Subaru near Central Boulevard and West Market Street for vehicle code violations. Legrand sped off, leading police on a five-block chase along West Market Street. The vehicle eventually crashed into several parked cars before becoming disabled in the roadway, PSP said in the release.

Legrand and a passenger fled on foot, but troopers caught Legrand after a brief chase. The passenger remains at large.

Legrand was transported to Saint Luke’s Fountain Hill for treatment of his injuries. He was arraigned bedside on Tuesday, where bail was set at $15,000. He faces two felony charges, one misdemeanor, and 12 summary violations, police said.

Legrand remains in the custody of the Lehigh County Sheriff’s Department and will face arraignment on additional felony warrants once released from the hospital.

