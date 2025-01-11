Death Investigation: Body Found On Eastern PA Trail, Police Say

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the area around 1:40 p.m., according to the Forks Township Police Department. Upon arrival, they confirmed the man was deceased.

Detectives are investigating the incident alongside the Northampton County Coroner’s Office, authorities said.

Preliminary findings suggest the death is not suspicious, and there is no threat to the public, police noted in the release.

The Forks Township Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the case to contact them.

This is a developing story. Further details will be shared as they become available.

