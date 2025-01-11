A Few Clouds 29°

SHARE

Death Investigation: Body Found On Eastern PA Trail, Police Say

A 43-year-old man was found dead on the 1700 block of Sullivan Trail in Forks Township on Saturday, Jan. 11, police announced.

Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Ajax9
Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive male in the area around 1:40 p.m., according to the Forks Township Police Department. Upon arrival, they confirmed the man was deceased.

Detectives are investigating the incident alongside the Northampton County Coroner’s Office, authorities said.

Preliminary findings suggest the death is not suspicious, and there is no threat to the public, police noted in the release.

The Forks Township Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the case to contact them.

This is a developing story. Further details will be shared as they become available.

to follow Daily Voice Bethlehem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE