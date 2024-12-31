Dead Man Found In Cave Along Slate Heritage Trail: PA State Police

Troopers from PSP Troop M – Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit were alerted to the possibility of a body in the area on Monday, Dec. 30, police said. During their investigation, they located the man in a cave along the trail, according to the release.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, authorities said.

"There is no threat to the community related to this incident," state police assured in their release.

The PSP Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit is leading the investigation with help from Troop M Forensic Services Unit, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, Lehigh County Emergency Management, Slatington Borough Police Department, Walnutport Police Department, Slatington Borough Fire Department, and Walnutport Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

