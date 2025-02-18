Keller’s life was cut short on Sept. 24, 1992, when he struck the cable maliciously tied between two trees on a secluded trail in North Whitehall Township. The wire slashed his throat and sent him tumbling, fracturing his skull. His passenger survived, but Keller never stood a chance.

Described by then-District Attorney Robert Steinberg as “an intentionally wicked act,” Keller’s killing was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner. Yet, more than 30 years later, no one has been held accountable.

Keller, a Northampton High School football player and Morning Call newspaper carrier, had his whole life ahead of him, as Daily Voice previously reported.

State police from Troop M's Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit refuse to let the case go cold, and they need your tips to finally bring justice.

Know something? Call PSP Troop M at 610-861-2026 or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and you could earn $5,000 in cash.

