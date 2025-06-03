Charles S. Eppinger, 65, of Saylorsburg, was riding along the 2700 block of Mountain View Drive in Moore Township when he hit a deer around 2:42 p.m. on Monday, June 2, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Eppinger was taken to the emergency department at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg, where he was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m., Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in the release.

His cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death was ruled an accident. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities confirmed.

Both the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Moore Township Police Department are continuing to investigate.

