Boy, 3, Dies Days After Drowning Incident In Northampton County, Coroner Says

Colonial Regional Police were dispatched to a home in Northampton County around 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after receiving reports of a young boy drowning, according to the release.

Emergency crews removed the child from the pool and performed CPR before transporting him to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, authorities said.

Despite medical efforts, the boy died on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 12:28 a.m., the coroner confirmed.

An autopsy conducted at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensics Center determined the cause of death to be complications of drowning. The manner of death has been ruled accidental.

“As I type this, my heart aches for the parents, family, and friends of the child,” Coroner Buglio wrote. “My entire office joins me in offering thoughts, prayers, and condolences.”

The child’s name and the specific community where the incident occurred are being withheld out of respect for the family’s wishes, Buglio added.

He urged both the media and the public to support the decision and allow the family space to mourn privately.

