Bethlehem Apartment Site Raided; 17 Undocumented Workers Taken Into Custody, ICE Says

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other federal partners showed up at the Five 10 Flats apartment complex on East 3rd Street in Bethlehem on Tuesday, June 11, and served a Notice of Inspection.

According to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the site — currently under restoration and unoccupied — was being staffed by workers provided by a subcontractor.

That’s when agents encountered and arrested 17 individuals for immigration violations.

Those arrested include 13 citizens of Venezuela, two from Mexico, one from Ecuador, and one from Nicaragua, ICE said.

“Ensuring worksite compliance is a fundamental responsibility of Homeland Security Investigations,” Edward Owens, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia stated.

“Inspections like these are critical in targeting illegal employment practices that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets, and expose our critical infrastructure to exploitation.”

The raid came days before the Bethlehem Police Department posted on social media clarifying their immigration policies.

"Our department does not participate in civil immigration enforcement operations," they posted.

"We do cooperate with federal agencies when required by law, such as in cases involving serious crimes or warrants issued by a federal judge."

"Over the past week, the Bethlehem Police Department has received a number of phone calls and emails from community members seeking information about our policies and practices regarding immigration enforcement."

ICE officials said the 17 individuals were “administratively arrested” and may face detention and removal from the United States.

The inspection remains under federal review.

