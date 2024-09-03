Alcohol, Speed Possible Factors In ATV Crash Sending Rider To Lehigh Valley Hospital: Police

Omar A. Veloz, 37, lost control of his ATV, crashing into a telephone pole, according to Hazleton police.

On Sunday, Sept. 1 shortly before midnight, police were dispatched to Diamond Avenue and Cedar Street for a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a Can-Am Maverick with significant damage, they said.

Police learned that the ATV operator had been trying to pass a vehicle while traveling north on Cedar Street at a high rate of speed.

The driver and passenger were transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital due to non-life-threatening injuries.

Veloz has prior arrests for DUI, driving with a suspended license and weapons offenses, according to court records.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

