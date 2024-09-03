Fair 70°

SHARE

Alcohol, Speed Possible Factors In ATV Crash Sending Rider To Lehigh Valley Hospital: Police

Alcohol and speeding are possible factors in the crash of an ATV in Hazleton, authorities said.

The telephone pole the ATV struck, police say.&nbsp;

The telephone pole the ATV struck, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Omar A. Veloz, 37, lost control of his ATV, crashing into a telephone pole, according to Hazleton police.

On Sunday, Sept. 1 shortly before midnight, police were dispatched to Diamond Avenue and Cedar Street for a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers located a Can-Am Maverick with significant damage, they said.

Police learned that the ATV operator had been trying to pass a vehicle while traveling north on Cedar Street at a high rate of speed. 

The driver and passenger were transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital due to non-life-threatening injuries. 

Veloz has prior arrests for DUI, driving with a suspended license and weapons offenses, according to court records.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Bethlehem and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE