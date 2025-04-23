Adam Erdman, 34, is among the first people charged under Pennsylvania’s new law banning AI-altered images that appear to show children in sexually explicit scenarios, prosecutors said.

Erdman was charged on Thursday, April 17 with three counts of Felony Child Sexual Abuse Material and one count of Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, according to District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan. Erdman was released after posting $100,000 bail.

Bethlehem police were tipped off by Erdman’s estranged wife, who found an email titled “still images” on his computer on Sunday, March 31. Inside were three AI-generated nude images of juvenile females, authorities said.

Detectives say Erdman took vacation photos of two girls under 18 and used artificial intelligence photo-editing tools to digitally undress them, making the children appear nude. He then allegedly emailed the altered images.

Pennsylvania’s new statute, which took effect December 30, 2024, criminalizes any digitally created image that looks like a real child engaging in a prohibited sexual act or appearing nude for sexual gratification.

The investigation was handled by Bethlehem Police Detective Stephen Ewald and the case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach.

Erdman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 28.

