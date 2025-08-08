Bethlehem Police officers responded to Sizzling Bites at 312 E. 3rd St. for a report of shots fired at 12:12 a.m., according to Capt. Nicholas P. Lechman.

One adult victim was found at the scene with gunshot wounds to the body and was taken by Bethlehem EMS to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition, police said.

Shortly after, a second adult victim arrived at an area hospital in a personal vehicle with gunshot wounds stemming from the same incident, authorities detailed. That victim is also listed in stable condition.

Several customers were inside the restaurant at the time, but no other injuries were reported, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or email BethlehemPolice@bethlehem-pa.gov. Anonymous tips can be shared on the department’s tip line at 610-691-6660.

