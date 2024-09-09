Trio Arrested After Pregnant Woman Overdoses On Fentanyl, Meth: ChesCo DA (Update)

The unidentified woman died on June 5. She was six months pregnant according to Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe.

An autopsy revealed that the victim died from an overdose of fentanyl, para-fluoro-fentanyl, xylazine, and methamphetamine, the DA said on Monday, Sept. 9.

Marty Jene Harrell Jr., 33, Davonne Marquis Dutton-Norris, 29, and Tajh Curry, 34, have been charged with corrupt organizations, and possession with the intent to deliver among other charges, the DA said.

Harrell and Dutton-Norris are also charged with drug delivery resulting in death, he said.

The three were arrested by Chester County detectives and were being held at the Chester County Prison.

Magisterial District Judge Nancy Gill arraigned all three defendants on Aug. 29.

Harrell and Dutton-Norris’ bail was set at $1 million apiece and Curry’s bail was set at $250,000. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 19.

Chester County District Attorney de Barrena-Sarobe said: “Those suffering from the disease of addiction deserve a chance at treatment, not death from a bad batch of drugs. That is why Chester County’s law enforcement will continue to work together to hold drug dealers accountable for their deadly drug sales.”

The criminal complaints filed by the Chester County detectives detail that on June 5, at approximately 10 a.m., officers from the East Whiteland.Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Kelmar Avenue in East Whiteland Township for an unconscious 35-year-old female.

Emergency life-saving measures were administered, but sadly they were unsuccessful, the DA said.

Evidence obtained through interviews, search warrants, and court orders revealed that the victim had been communicating with Harrell and Dutton-Norris to secure pressed fentanyl pills that resembled Percocet in the days prior to her death, the DA said.

Detectives learned that a residence in Valley Township was utilized as a hub for the storage and distribution of controlled substances, including fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to the DA.

Law enforcement made a warranted search of the home and seized miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, packaging materials, ammunition, several ounces of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and what appeared to be pressed pills of suspected fentanyl, the DA said.

The Chester County Detectives were assisted in this investigation by East Whiteland Township Police Department, Caln Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Coatesville City Police Department, Valley Township Police Department and Chester County Regional Emergency Response Team. Assistant

If you have information about this case, contact the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

