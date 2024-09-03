Andy was a champion wrestler at Ridley Park High School, his obituary said.

He ran a successful landscaping business for many years, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $26,000 for his family as of Tuesday, Sept. 3.

"Andrew found his passion in the financial world as an accountant for Fearless Restaurants," as noted in his obituary. He had a gift for mathematics and numbers.

Andy loved being in the kitchen trying out new recipes and cooking for his family. His hobbies included barbecuing, poker, billiards, and fantasy football, his obit said.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, a school teacher, and their three young children, according to the GoFundMe.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. Family and friends will be received from 9:45-10:45 a.m.

Interment will be private with the family.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe and here to read Andrew Cook's complete obituary.

