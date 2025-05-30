A Few Clouds 77°

SHARE

Tattoos May Help Identify Man Found Dead In Delaware River: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man found dead in the Delaware River in Northampton County, troopers announced on Friday, May 30.

The Delaware River in Pennsylvania.

The Delaware River in Pennsylvania.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Famartin
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The unidentified body was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025, near Slateford Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to PSP Troop M’s Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit.

The man is described as either Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a red Extra Large Under Armour T-shirt, Wrangler pants sized 34x30, a brown braided leather belt with a gold buckle, and size 12 Redwing work boots.

He also had several distinctive tattoos:

  • “Fox Racing” in black ink on his upper right arm.
  • A Native American headdress on his upper left arm resembling the former Washington Redskins NFL logo.
  • A religious cross on his inner right forearm with the words: "Death" at the top, "Before" in the center, and "Dishonor" at the bottom.

Anyone with information about the man or his identity is asked to call the PSP Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 759-6106.

to follow Daily Voice Bernville-Bethel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE