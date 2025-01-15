Fair 27°

Donna Giello-Turner Charged In PA Animal Cruelty Case

A Northampton County woman is facing felony charges after police found a horse in severe distress and a deceased dog in a freezer at her Upper Mount Bethel Township property, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Donna Giello-Turner, 62, was arrested after Troopers from PSP Troop M – Belfast Station executed a search warrant on her East Shore Drive home on Sunday, Jan. 12, police said.

The investigation began two days earlier when Troopers responded to a report of a horse lying in a field near the road. The horse was found in severe distress, and Giello-Turner was advised to provide immediate care, police said. When authorities returned two days later, the horse's condition had not improved, prompting a search of the property, PSP detailed.

During the search, the horse was euthanized, and a total of 22 dogs, a horse, two birds, and a cat were seized. A deceased dog was discovered in a freezer, according to investigators.

Giello-Turner is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated cruelty to animals, and multiple misdemeanor cruelty and neglect of animals charges, court records show. Her bail was set at $25,000.

The Northampton County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania SPCA assisted in the investigation.

