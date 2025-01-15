Donna Giello-Turner, 62, was arrested after Troopers from PSP Troop M – Belfast Station executed a search warrant on her East Shore Drive home on Sunday, Jan. 12, police said.

The investigation began two days earlier when Troopers responded to a report of a horse lying in a field near the road. The horse was found in severe distress, and Giello-Turner was advised to provide immediate care, police said. When authorities returned two days later, the horse's condition had not improved, prompting a search of the property, PSP detailed.

During the search, the horse was euthanized, and a total of 22 dogs, a horse, two birds, and a cat were seized. A deceased dog was discovered in a freezer, according to investigators.

Giello-Turner is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated cruelty to animals, and multiple misdemeanor cruelty and neglect of animals charges, court records show. Her bail was set at $25,000.

The Northampton County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania SPCA assisted in the investigation.

