Coroner IDs Body Found In Delaware River In Upper Mount Bethel

Authorities had initially asked the public for help in identifying the man using his tattoos, after his body was discovered in Upper Mount Bethel Township on May 25, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek, the man is James William Marello, whose last known addresses are in Pottsville and Mount Carmel.

The cause and manner of his death are pending investigation.

Original story:

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man found dead in the Delaware River in Northampton County, troopers announced on Friday, May 30.

The unidentified body was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, 2025, near Slateford Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, according to PSP Troop M’s Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit.

The man is described as either Caucasian or Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a red Extra Large Under Armour T-shirt, Wrangler pants sized 34x30, a brown braided leather belt with a gold buckle, and size 12 Redwing work boots.

He also had several distinctive tattoos:

“Fox Racing” in black ink on his upper right arm.

A Native American headdress on his upper left arm resembling the former Washington Redskins NFL logo.

A religious cross on his inner right forearm with the words: "Death" at the top, "Before" in the center, and "Dishonor" at the bottom.

Anyone with information about the man or his identity is asked to call the PSP Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit at (610) 759-6106.

