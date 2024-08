After an investigation, Samantha Conrad of Spring Township was arrested.

On July 20, Spring Township Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Van Reed Road for a woman lying on the ground and yelling, police said.

The caller stated that neighbors intervened and took custody of her children.

Police arrived and determined the "characteristics were consistent with illicit drug use," they said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bernville-Bethel and receive free news updates.