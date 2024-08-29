51 Cats, Dogs Rescued From Berks County Home, Owner Charged With Animal Cruelty

Jennifer May Ayala was charged by Humane Police Officer R. Harnish from the Department of Animal Protection at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

Ayala is charged with one felony count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury, 51 misdemeanor counts of Cruelty to Animals, and 31 summary counts of Neglect of Animals.

Harnish opened an investigation after receiving a tip about an owner refusing veterinary care for a pug-type dog with a severe leg injury.

Under the search warrant about the pug-type dog’s lack of medical care, Harnish and the ARL team discovered 51 cats and dogs in poor condition in addition to four deceased animals in Ayala’s detached shed. All 51 animals were removed through an interagency effort.

Bella and Daisy, two of the dogs removed from the property, still remain under ARL’s care and are available for adoption.

An arrest warrant has been issued by Magisterial District Judge Brian K. Strand.

Court proceedings are pending.

