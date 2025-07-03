Warren Batz, 37, began messaging what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl on a dating app on May 3, police said. During the chat, Batz allegedly offered the child $200 to “hang out” and “party for free,” saying he wanted to make her his “sugar baby.”

He repeatedly asked the juvenile for nude photos and explicit videos throughout May and June, even urging her to sneak out at night when her mother was asleep, according to investigators.

On June 24, Batz allegedly drove 70 miles from his home in Slatington to Bensalem to meet the girl, police said. He brought a new iPhone he promised to give her so she could send him explicit content in secret, according to the release.

He reportedly arrived and asked the girl to meet him in his car so he could drive her back to his home. When she didn’t show, Batz returned home and later messaged her saying he was “sad” and begged for an explicit video to cheer him up, police said.

Bensalem Police obtained an arrest warrant for Batz on the following charges:

Felony Unlawful Contact With a Minor.

Felony Solicitation of Sexual Abuse of Children (Photo/Video).

Felony Criminal Attempt Sexual Abuse of Children (Abuse Material).

Felony Criminal Attempt Corruption of Minors.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Felony Luring a Child Into a Motor Vehicle.

He was arrested at his workplace in Whitehall by Pennsylvania State Police and turned over to Bensalem officers. His preliminary arraignment was held before District Justice Joseph Falcone, and he was remanded to Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $10 million bail.

Police emphasized that no child was ever in danger during the investigation.

