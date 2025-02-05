Fair 34°

Terrel Roane Shared Porn Of Children With Dogs On Kik: PD

A Bensalem man is accused of sharing child pornography involving prepubescent children and animals through a Kik messaging account, authorities announced on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Photo Credit: Bensalem PD
 Photo Credit: Bensalem PD
Jillian Pikora
Terrel Roane, 21, was arrested following an investigation that began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on Jan. 7, according to Bensalem Police.

The tip alerted authorities that a Kik account under the name "Ruckybuckets" was distributing explicit files depicting an adult woman sexually abusing a young boy, as well as prepubescent children engaging in sex acts with dogs, police said.

Bensalem detectives traced the account to a home on the 3300 block of Pasqualone Boulevard, where they executed a search warrant on Feb. 4, investigators said.

Roane was interviewed and allegedly admitted to operating the account and sharing child pornography with other Kik users, police detailed.

He was charged with sexual abuse of children, possession and distribution of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to police.

Roane’s preliminary arraignment was held before District Justice Joseph Falcone. He was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $3,000,000 bail, records show.

